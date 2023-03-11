Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Insider Deanna D. Rodriguez Sells 300 Shares of Stock

Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) insider Deanna D. Rodriguez sold 300 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.96, for a total transaction of $31,188.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $339,845.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Entergy Price Performance

ETR stock opened at $100.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.80. Entergy Co. has a 1 year low of $94.94 and a 1 year high of $126.82.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06. Entergy had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Entergy Co. will post 6.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Entergy Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.41%.

ETR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Entergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Bank of America cut Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Entergy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Entergy from $114.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Entergy from $123.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.47.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Entergy in the third quarter valued at about $61,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Entergy by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 119,233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,997,000 after purchasing an additional 6,522 shares during the period. Horizon Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Entergy by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC now owns 2,446 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Entergy by 7.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 524,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,806,000 after buying an additional 37,958 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Entergy by 10.1% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 27,053 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,722,000 after buying an additional 2,479 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

About Entergy

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power and the operations of a natural gas distribution business.

Further Reading

