Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Insider Deanna D. Rodriguez Sells 300 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Mar 11th, 2023

Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETRGet Rating) insider Deanna D. Rodriguez sold 300 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.96, for a total transaction of $31,188.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $339,845.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Entergy Price Performance

ETR stock opened at $100.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.80. Entergy Co. has a 1 year low of $94.94 and a 1 year high of $126.82.

Entergy (NYSE:ETRGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06. Entergy had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Entergy Co. will post 6.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Entergy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.41%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ETR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Entergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Bank of America cut Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Entergy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Entergy from $114.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Entergy from $123.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.47.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Entergy in the third quarter valued at about $61,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Entergy by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 119,233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,997,000 after purchasing an additional 6,522 shares during the period. Horizon Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Entergy by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC now owns 2,446 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Entergy by 7.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 524,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,806,000 after buying an additional 37,958 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Entergy by 10.1% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 27,053 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,722,000 after buying an additional 2,479 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

About Entergy

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power and the operations of a natural gas distribution business.

Further Reading

