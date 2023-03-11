Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Thursday.

Entravision Communications Stock Performance

Shares of EVC opened at $6.20 on Thursday. Entravision Communications has a 52-week low of $3.96 and a 52-week high of $7.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $526.69 million, a PE ratio of 22.96 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.35.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EVC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Entravision Communications by 240.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 729,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,501,000 after buying an additional 515,111 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Entravision Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,786,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Entravision Communications in the third quarter valued at about $1,187,000. Crown Advisors Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Entravision Communications in the second quarter valued at about $1,140,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Entravision Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $1,040,000. 56.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Entravision Communications Company Profile

Entravision Communications Corp. engages in the provision of media and marketing solutions, and data analytics services. It operates through the following segments: Television Broadcasting, Radio Broadcasting, and Digital Media. The Television Broadcasting segment offers an entertainment, news, and national news magazine, as well as local news produced by its TV stations.

Featured Stories

