EnWave Co. (OTCMKTS:NWVCF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

EnWave Co. (OTCMKTS:NWVCF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 63,100 shares, an increase of 60.6% from the February 13th total of 39,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 69,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

EnWave Stock Down 3.9 %

EnWave stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.19. 15,948 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,524. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.33. EnWave has a 52-week low of $0.19 and a 52-week high of $0.75.

Get EnWave alerts:

About EnWave

(Get Rating)

See Also

EnWave Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the development of Radiant Energy Vacuum (REV), a proprietary method for the dehydration of organic materials. It operates through the Enwave and NutraDried segments. The Enwave segment includes the sale of REV machinery to royalty partners, short-term rents, and commercial license agreements.

Receive News & Ratings for EnWave Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnWave and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.