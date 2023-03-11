Enzon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ENZN) Short Interest Update

Enzon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ENZN – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decrease of 81.1% from the February 13th total of 9,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 38,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Enzon Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

OTCMKTS ENZN traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.25. The company had a trading volume of 48,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,653. Enzon Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.24 and a 1-year high of $0.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.26 and a 200-day moving average of $0.27.

Enzon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Enzon Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the provision of licensing arrangements related to sales of drug products that utilize its proprietary technology. The company was founded on September 17, 1981 and is headquartered in Cranford, NJ.

