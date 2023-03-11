Enzon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ENZN) Short Interest Update

Enzon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ENZN – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decrease of 81.1% from the February 13th total of 9,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 38,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Enzon Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
OTCMKTS ENZN traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.25. The company had a trading volume of 48,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,653. Enzon Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.24 and a 1-year high of $0.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.26 and a 200-day moving average of $0.27.
Enzon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
