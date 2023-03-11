EOS (EOS) Trading 18.1% Lower Over Last Week

EOS (EOS) traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 11th. One EOS coin can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00004851 BTC on popular exchanges. EOS has a market cap of $1.09 billion and approximately $212.50 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, EOS has traded down 18.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00012655 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000288 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004804 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00006249 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001473 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004384 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00004048 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001393 BTC.

EOS Coin Profile

EOS (EOS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,084,371,464 coins and its circulating supply is 1,085,075,402 coins. EOS’s official Twitter account is @eosnfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for EOS is https://reddit.com/r/eos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EOS’s official website is eosnetwork.com. The official message board for EOS is eosnetwork.com/blog.

EOS Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS is a blockchain platform that allows developers to easily create decentralized applications (dApps), decentralized autonomous organizations (DAOs) and other blockchain-based projects. It uses a combination of Proof of Work (PoW) and Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) to secure its network and validate transactions. It was developed by Block.one, a company founded by a team of experienced blockchain developers led by Daniel Larimer, the founder of Bitshares, Steem, and DPoS. EOS is used for creating and deploying dApps, DAOs, and other blockchain projects, and provides users with the ability to securely transfer value and store data on the EOS blockchain.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EOS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

