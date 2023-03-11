EPG Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

EPG Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,037 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the period. EPG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Seagate Technology by 10.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,358,118 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,025,744,000 after buying an additional 1,400,931 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 14.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,827,629 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $630,645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118,373 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 0.4% in the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 5,772,340 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $307,262,000 after purchasing an additional 23,318 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 1.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,923,276 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $208,837,000 after purchasing an additional 46,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 1.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,167,756 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $154,865,000 after purchasing an additional 33,081 shares in the last quarter. 82.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Seagate Technology news, EVP Jeffrey D. Nygaard sold 36,809 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.14, for a total transaction of $2,544,974.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,099,090.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

STX opened at $61.75 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.98, a PEG ratio of 53.56 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.44, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a one year low of $47.47 and a one year high of $94.72.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The data storage provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Seagate Technology had a negative return on equity of 1,031.05% and a net margin of 6.61%. Seagate Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.28 EPS. Analysts predict that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 21st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.53%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 99.64%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on STX. Barclays lifted their price target on Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Seagate Technology from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Mizuho upgraded Seagate Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Summit Insights upgraded Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Seagate Technology from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.58.

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

