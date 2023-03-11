EPG Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

EPG Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,253 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 144.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,346,688 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $969,659,000 after purchasing an additional 2,569,044 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 22.7% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,489,330 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,447,639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198,899 shares during the period. Yacktman Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $148,728,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 173,689.1% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 622,165 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $134,717,000 after purchasing an additional 621,807 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 2.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,283,043 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $4,175,358,000 after purchasing an additional 511,005 shares during the period. 89.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PXD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $290.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $283.00 to $241.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Tudor Pickering raised Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $293.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pioneer Natural Resources has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $266.00.

Pioneer Natural Resources Price Performance

PXD opened at $198.78 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $222.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $234.79. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12-month low of $190.99 and a 12-month high of $288.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $46.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.40, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.41.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.83 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 33.15% and a net margin of 32.29%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 23.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be given a $5.58 dividend. This represents a $22.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 3rd. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.17%.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses on the operation of the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997, and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

