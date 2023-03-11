Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY) Short Interest Up 214.3% in February

Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a growth of 214.3% from the February 13th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 89,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
EPOKY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) from SEK 190 to SEK 192 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. HSBC cut shares of Epiroc AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. DNB Markets downgraded shares of Epiroc AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Epiroc AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Danske downgraded shares of Epiroc AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Epiroc AB (publ) presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.86.
Epiroc AB (publ) Stock Performance
EPOKY stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.66. 47,067 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 110,890. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.63 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Epiroc AB has a 52 week low of $12.96 and a 52 week high of $23.01.
Epiroc AB (publ) Company Profile
Epiroc AB engages in the development and production of drill rigs, rock excavation and construction equipment. It operates through the Equipment and Service; and Tools and Attachments segments. The Equipment and Service segment provides equipment for mining and rock excavation, exploration and infrastructure.
