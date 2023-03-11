Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) CEO Sells $27,531.46 in Stock

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Rating) CEO Sheldon L. Koenig sold 5,441 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.06, for a total value of $27,531.46. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 194,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $985,763.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Esperion Therapeutics Stock Down 5.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ ESPR opened at $4.57 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.84. Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $4.24 and a one year high of $8.87.

Get Esperion Therapeutics alerts:

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $18.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.77) earnings per share. Esperion Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.57 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ESPR. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Esperion Therapeutics by 71.1% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,032 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in Esperion Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Esperion Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $49,000. FMR LLC increased its position in Esperion Therapeutics by 30.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,669 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 2,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in Esperion Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $65,000. Institutional investors own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Esperion Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Esperion Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $6.50 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.33.

Esperion Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and commercialization of oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol. The firm offers NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) tablets, and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Esperion Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Esperion Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.