Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) Raised to Neutral at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has $7.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $6.50.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ESPR. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Esperion Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 27th. They set a neutral rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.33.

Esperion Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of ESPR opened at $4.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $349.92 million, a P/E ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 0.25. Esperion Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $4.24 and a 52 week high of $8.87.

Insider Buying and Selling at Esperion Therapeutics

Esperion Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ESPR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $18.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.77) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Esperion Therapeutics will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Esperion Therapeutics news, insider Eric Warren sold 5,090 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.05, for a total transaction of $25,704.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $245,288.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Eric Warren sold 5,090 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.05, for a total value of $25,704.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,572 shares in the company, valued at $245,288.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Benjamin Looker sold 6,347 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $44,429.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 64,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $451,171. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,069 shares of company stock valued at $105,990 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Esperion Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ESPR. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 71.1% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,032 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 30.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,669 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. 85.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Esperion Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and commercialization of oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol. The firm offers NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) tablets, and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets.

Further Reading

