Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.28 (NYSE:EPRT)

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 9th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.275 per share on Friday, April 14th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th.

Essential Properties Realty Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 6.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 113.4% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Essential Properties Realty Trust to earn $1.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 64.7%.

NYSE EPRT opened at $24.04 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 5.13 and a quick ratio of 5.13. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $18.88 and a 12 month high of $26.75. The company has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.28.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on EPRT shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $26.25 to $26.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.39.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 39,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $933,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 70,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,521,000 after buying an additional 1,346 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 1,635 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 62,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after buying an additional 2,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 172,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,470,000 after buying an additional 2,608 shares in the last quarter. 97.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, and management of single-tenant properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to middle-market companies, which operates service-oriented or experience-based businesses. Its portfolio includes the following: Captain D’s, Art Van Furniture, Mister and Zips Car Wash, AMC Theaters, Perkins, 84 Lumber, Mirabito, Ruby Tuesday and White Oak Station.

