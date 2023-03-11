Ethereum Classic (ETC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.40 Billion

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 11th. One Ethereum Classic coin can currently be purchased for about $17.16 or 0.00083889 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ethereum Classic has a total market cap of $2.40 billion and approximately $173.83 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Ethereum Classic has traded 12.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20,456.63 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000323 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $69.02 or 0.00337385 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00017180 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $141.80 or 0.00693161 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $113.33 or 0.00553988 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000758 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004835 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00010014 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.83 or 0.00160502 BTC.

About Ethereum Classic

ETC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 23rd, 2016. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 139,822,156 coins. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum Classic’s official website is ethereumclassic.org. The official message board for Ethereum Classic is forum.ethereumclassic.org. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ethereum Classic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a decentralized, open-source blockchain platform that uses proof-of-work consensus to execute and store smart contracts and dApps. It was created in July 2016 by a group of developers and users who opposed the Ethereum Foundation’s decision to hard fork the Ethereum blockchain in response to the “DAO hack.” ETC is used for a variety of purposes, including creating dApps and issuing tokens, and has a strong focus on immutability and censorship-resistance. It is led by a team of developers and supported by a global community of users and organizations.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Classic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ethereum Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

