Ethereum Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $15.22 Billion (ETH)

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 11th. One Ethereum coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1,470.38 or 0.07187802 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ethereum has a total market cap of $179.94 billion and approximately $15.22 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Ethereum has traded down 5.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001497 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.39 or 0.00070347 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00026638 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.94 or 0.00053473 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000280 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00008612 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00023180 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000919 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001837 BTC.

Ethereum Coin Profile

Ethereum is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 122,373,866 coins. Ethereum’s official website is www.ethereum.org. The official message board for Ethereum is forum.ethereum.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ethereum

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum is a decentralized platform for building smart contracts and decentralized applications. It has its own cryptocurrency, Ether, and enables users to transact and communicate without the need for a central authority. In contrast to Bitcoin, Ethereum is a general purpose blockchain that can be programmed for a wide range of tasks. It can be used for building apps and organizations, holding assets, and facilitating financial transactions while respecting user privacy and avoiding censorship. ETH, the native cryptocurrency of Ethereum, is used to fuel and secure the network, serve as collateral for the creation of other tokens, and support the Ethereum financial system. It has value as a means of paying transaction fees and as a store of value or tool for decentralized finance. ETH has also gained recognition through initial coin offerings.”

Investors seeking to trade Ethereum using U.S. dollars directly can do so using GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly.

