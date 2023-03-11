Euler (EUL) Trading 23.8% Lower Over Last Week

Euler (EUL) traded 8.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 11th. During the last seven days, Euler has traded down 23.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Euler token can now be purchased for about $5.93 or 0.00028876 BTC on popular exchanges. Euler has a market capitalization of $58.88 million and $10.70 million worth of Euler was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Euler alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001711 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000271 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000337 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $89.09 or 0.00433165 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6,021.60 or 0.29279102 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000099 BTC.

About Euler

Euler’s launch date was August 25th, 2021. Euler’s total supply is 27,182,818 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,931,059 tokens. The official website for Euler is www.euler.finance. The official message board for Euler is blog.euler.finance. Euler’s official Twitter account is @eulerfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Euler Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Euler is a non-custodial permissionless lending protocol on Ethereum that helps users to earn interest on their crypto assets or hedge against volatile markets without the need for a trusted third party. EUL is an ERC20 token that acts as the native governance token of the Euler Protocol.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Euler directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Euler should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Euler using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Euler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Euler and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.