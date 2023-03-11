Eurobank Ergasias Services and (OTCMKTS:EGFEY) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Eurobank Ergasias Services and (OTCMKTS:EGFEY – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Eurobank Ergasias Services and’s FY2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.12 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.11 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.10 EPS.

Separately, Citigroup lowered shares of Eurobank Ergasias Services and from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Get Eurobank Ergasias Services and alerts:

Eurobank Ergasias Services and Price Performance

Eurobank Ergasias Services and stock opened at $0.69 on Tuesday. Eurobank Ergasias Services and has a 1-year low of $0.31 and a 1-year high of $0.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.65 and its 200 day moving average is $0.53.

About Eurobank Ergasias Services and

Eurobank Ergasias Services & Holdings SA engages in the provision of retail, corporate, private banking, asset management, insurance, treasury, capital markets, and other services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Corporate, Wealth Management, Global and Capital Markets, International, and Other and Elimination Center.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eurobank Ergasias Services and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eurobank Ergasias Services and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.