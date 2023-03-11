Experian plc (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) Short Interest Update

Experian plc (OTCMKTS:EXPGY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decrease of 63.2% from the February 13th total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 95,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on EXPGY. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Experian from GBX 3,100 ($37.28) to GBX 3,230 ($38.84) in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Experian from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Experian from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Experian in a research report on Friday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3,082.88.

Get Experian alerts:

Experian Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:EXPGY traded down $0.67 during trading on Friday, reaching $32.48. The company had a trading volume of 79,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,868. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.36 and its 200 day moving average is $33.28. Experian has a twelve month low of $27.58 and a twelve month high of $41.32.

Experian Cuts Dividend

Experian Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th were paid a $0.1575 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 5th.

(Get Rating)

Experian Plc is a global information services company, which engages in the provision of data and analytical tools that are used to manage credit risk, prevent fraud, target marketing offers, and automate decision making. Its activities are grouped into four global business lines: Credit Services, Decision Analytics, Marketing Services, and Consumer Services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Experian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Experian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.