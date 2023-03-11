Fantom (FTM) Price Reaches $0.33 on Top Exchanges

Fantom (FTM) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 10th. One Fantom coin can now be bought for approximately $0.33 or 0.00001623 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Fantom has a market cap of $929.33 million and approximately $301.89 million worth of Fantom was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Fantom has traded down 20.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Fantom Coin Profile

Fantom’s genesis date was June 16th, 2018. Fantom’s total supply is 3,175,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,778,027,709 coins. The official website for Fantom is fantom.foundation. The Reddit community for Fantom is https://reddit.com/r/fantomfoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fantom’s official Twitter account is @fantomfdn and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Fantom (FTM) is a blockchain platform based on the Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) consensus system. It is designed to solve the scalability and versatility issues of existing blockchain solutions by providing a faster, more secure transaction processing system. The primary token of the Fantom network is the FTM, used to secure the network through staking, governance, payments, and for fees. Fantom was created in 2018 by Michael Kong, Dr. Ahn Byung Ik, and Dr. Ahn Byung Jun. Money transfers take around 1 second and cost about $0.0000001, and FTM is also needed for on-chain governance. FTM is available as native mainnet token, as ERC-20 token, and as BEP-2 token and can be purchased on all major cryptocurrency exchanges.”

