Farmers and Merchants Bancshares (OTCMKTS:FMFG) Trading Down 0.8%

Farmers and Merchants Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FMFG – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 0.8% on Friday . The company traded as low as $21.60 and last traded at $21.60. Approximately 1,900 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 29% from the average daily volume of 1,477 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.78.
Farmers and Merchants Bancshares Price Performance
The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.33.
About Farmers and Merchants Bancshares
Farmers & Merchants Bancshares, Inc (Maryland) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It offers checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts for local consumers. The firm also provides credit and deposit services for small to medium size businesses and the agricultural community.
