Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) Sets New 1-Year Low at $10.22

Shares of Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $10.22 and last traded at $10.22, with a volume of 288840 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.54.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FPI shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Farmland Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Raymond James reduced their target price on Farmland Partners from $17.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Farmland Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 13th.

Farmland Partners Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $534.16 million, a PE ratio of 61.44 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.26 and its 200-day moving average is $13.06.

Farmland Partners Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Farmland Partners’s payout ratio is currently 150.01%.

In other news, Director Murray R. Wise purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.42 per share, with a total value of $104,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 169,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,769,795.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Farmland Partners

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FPI. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Farmland Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $15,060,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Farmland Partners by 17.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,482,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,121,000 after acquiring an additional 522,563 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Farmland Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,187,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Farmland Partners by 63.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,008,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,913,000 after acquiring an additional 392,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Farmland Partners by 3,118.3% during the third quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 379,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,811,000 after purchasing an additional 367,954 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

About Farmland Partners

Farmland Partners, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. the firm engages in the management and acquisition of farmland and land with agricultural development potential. Its property portfolio focuses on the primary crops, such as corn, soybeans, wheat, rice and cotton and the remaining land is used to grow specialty crops, such as almond, citrus, blueberries, vegetables and edible beans.

Further Reading

