FD Technologies’ (FDP) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of FD Technologies (LON:FDP – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports.
FD Technologies Stock Down 2.2 %
FDP stock opened at GBX 1,774 ($21.33) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £497.78 million, a P/E ratio of 5,543.75 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,571.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,490.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.16. FD Technologies has a twelve month low of GBX 1,202 ($14.45) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,620 ($31.51).
About FD Technologies
