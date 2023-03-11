FD Technologies’ (FDP) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of FD Technologies (LON:FDP – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports.

FD Technologies Stock Down 2.2 %

FDP stock opened at GBX 1,774 ($21.33) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £497.78 million, a P/E ratio of 5,543.75 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,571.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,490.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.16. FD Technologies has a twelve month low of GBX 1,202 ($14.45) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,620 ($31.51).

Get FD Technologies alerts:

About FD Technologies

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

FD Technologies Plc provides software and consulting services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Managed Services and Consulting, and Software segments. It provides KX, a technology for real-time data analytics and data management; First Derivative, a technology-led service for capital markets; and MRP Prelytix platform, an enterprise-class predictive account-based marketing solution.

Receive News & Ratings for FD Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FD Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.