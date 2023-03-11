Fernhill Corp. (OTCMKTS:FERN) Short Interest Down 92.3% in February

Fernhill Corp. (OTCMKTS:FERN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 12,700 shares, a decrease of 92.3% from the February 13th total of 165,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,625,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Fernhill Trading Up 14.3 %

Shares of FERN traded up 0.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting 0.00. 3,636,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,294,475. Fernhill has a one year low of 0.00 and a one year high of 0.02.

About Fernhill

Fernhill Corp. engages in natural resource project generation and royalty business. It also focuses on the mining and resources sectors. The company was founded on April 7, 1997 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

