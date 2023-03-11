Fernhill Corp. (OTCMKTS:FERN) Short Interest Down 92.3% in February

Fernhill Corp. (OTCMKTS:FERN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 12,700 shares, a decrease of 92.3% from the February 13th total of 165,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,625,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Fernhill Trading Up 14.3 %
Shares of FERN traded up 0.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting 0.00. 3,636,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,294,475. Fernhill has a one year low of 0.00 and a one year high of 0.02.
About Fernhill
