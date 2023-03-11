FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) CFO Juan Graham Sells 2,749 Shares

FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN – Get Rating) CFO Juan Graham sold 2,749 shares of FibroGen stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.16, for a total value of $58,168.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,485,707.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Juan Graham also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 10th, Juan Graham sold 4,912 shares of FibroGen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.20, for a total value of $99,222.40.

On Monday, December 12th, Juan Graham sold 1,407 shares of FibroGen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total value of $20,401.50.

FibroGen Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FGEN opened at $20.12 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.99. FibroGen, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.81 and a 52-week high of $25.69. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.41 and a beta of 0.85.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FibroGen ( NASDAQ:FGEN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.95) by $0.25. FibroGen had a negative return on equity of 338.94% and a negative net margin of 208.66%. The firm had revenue of $34.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.45) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 108.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that FibroGen, Inc. will post -2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FGEN. Bank of America raised FibroGen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. StockNews.com upgraded FibroGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Cowen lifted their price objective on FibroGen from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. William Blair upgraded FibroGen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on FibroGen from $9.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.40.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FGEN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in FibroGen by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 280,862 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,376,000 after buying an additional 3,002 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FibroGen during the 1st quarter valued at $251,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of FibroGen by 55.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 47,302 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 16,842 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FibroGen during the 1st quarter valued at $333,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of FibroGen by 204.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 732,183 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,801,000 after acquiring an additional 491,722 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

FibroGen Company Profile

FibroGen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics. It focuses on the hypoxia-inducible factor and connective tissue growth factor biology to develop medicines for the treatment of anemia, fibrotic disease, and cancer.

