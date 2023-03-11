FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) CFO Juan Graham Sells 2,749 Shares

FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) CFO Juan Graham sold 2,749 shares of FibroGen stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.16, for a total value of $58,168.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,213 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,485,707.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Juan Graham also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, March 10th, Juan Graham sold 4,912 shares of FibroGen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.20, for a total value of $99,222.40.
  • On Monday, December 12th, Juan Graham sold 1,407 shares of FibroGen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total value of $20,401.50.

FibroGen Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FGEN opened at $20.12 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.99. FibroGen, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.81 and a 52-week high of $25.69. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.41 and a beta of 0.85.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.95) by $0.25. FibroGen had a negative return on equity of 338.94% and a negative net margin of 208.66%. The firm had revenue of $34.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.45) EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 108.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that FibroGen, Inc. will post -2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FGEN. Bank of America raised FibroGen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. StockNews.com upgraded FibroGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Cowen lifted their price objective on FibroGen from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. William Blair upgraded FibroGen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on FibroGen from $9.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.40.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FGEN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in FibroGen by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 280,862 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,376,000 after buying an additional 3,002 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FibroGen during the 1st quarter valued at $251,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of FibroGen by 55.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 47,302 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 16,842 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FibroGen during the 1st quarter valued at $333,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of FibroGen by 204.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 732,183 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,801,000 after acquiring an additional 491,722 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

FibroGen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FibroGen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics. It focuses on the hypoxia-inducible factor and connective tissue growth factor biology to develop medicines for the treatment of anemia, fibrotic disease, and cancer.

Featured Stories

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN)

