Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Price Target Lowered to $40.00 at Piper Sandler

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Piper Sandler from $43.00 to $40.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on FITB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $44.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a neutral rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fifth Third Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $40.90.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Down 4.2 %

Shares of FITB stock opened at $30.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.04, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.21. Fifth Third Bancorp has a one year low of $29.50 and a one year high of $48.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Fifth Third Bancorp Announces Dividend

Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 15.48%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Howard Hammond sold 1,000 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.32, for a total transaction of $37,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,836,218.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fifth Third Bancorp

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 1,002.4% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 832 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 324.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 226.0% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the period. 80.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth and Asset Management.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.