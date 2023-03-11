Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITBI) Short Interest Down 86.1% in February

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITBI – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a decline of 86.1% from the February 13th total of 36,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 78,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.83. The stock had a trading volume of 113,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,438. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.29. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12-month low of $24.06 and a 12-month high of $27.06.

Fifth Third Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 29th were given a $0.4141 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 28th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.67%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FITBI. Connectus Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $1,893,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 106,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,661,000 after buying an additional 9,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000.

Fifth Third is a bank that's as long on innovation as it is on history. Since 1858, we've been helping individuals, families, businesses and communities grow through smart financial services that improve lives. Our list of firsts is extensive, and it's one that continues to expand as we explore the intersection of tech-driven innovation, dedicated people, and focused community impact.

