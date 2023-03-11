Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITBI) Short Interest Down 86.1% in February

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITBI – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a decline of 86.1% from the February 13th total of 36,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 78,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.83. The stock had a trading volume of 113,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,438. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.29. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12-month low of $24.06 and a 12-month high of $27.06.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 29th were given a $0.4141 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 28th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.67%.
Fifth Third is a bank that's as long on innovation as it is on history. Since 1858, we've been helping individuals, families, businesses and communities grow through smart financial services that improve lives. Our list of firsts is extensive, and it's one that continues to expand as we explore the intersection of tech-driven innovation, dedicated people, and focused community impact.
