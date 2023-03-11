Financial Review: ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA) vs. Precision Optics (NASDAQ:POCI)

Precision Optics (NASDAQ:POCI – Get Rating) and ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Precision Optics and ENDRA Life Sciences’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Precision Optics alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Precision Optics $15.68 million 2.35 -$930,000.00 $0.14 46.64 ENDRA Life Sciences N/A N/A -$11.23 million ($5.00) -0.72

Precision Optics has higher revenue and earnings than ENDRA Life Sciences. ENDRA Life Sciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Precision Optics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Precision Optics 3.50% 1.27% 0.67% ENDRA Life Sciences N/A -119.79% -101.00%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares Precision Optics and ENDRA Life Sciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Precision Optics and ENDRA Life Sciences, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Precision Optics 0 0 0 0 N/A ENDRA Life Sciences 0 0 1 0 3.00

ENDRA Life Sciences has a consensus target price of $4.63, indicating a potential upside of 28.47%. Given ENDRA Life Sciences’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe ENDRA Life Sciences is more favorable than Precision Optics.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

25.4% of Precision Optics shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.7% of Precision Optics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.4% of ENDRA Life Sciences shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Precision Optics has a beta of 0.43, indicating that its stock price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ENDRA Life Sciences has a beta of 0.89, indicating that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Precision Optics beats ENDRA Life Sciences on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Precision Optics

(Get Rating)

Precision Optics Corp., engages in the design, development, manufacture, and selling of optical instruments. Its products include microprecision lenses and micro medical camera, 3D endoscope, and robotic surgery systems. The company was founded by Richard E. Forkey in December 1982 and is headquartered in Gardner, MA.

About ENDRA Life Sciences

(Get Rating)

ENDRA Life Sciences, Inc. develops medical imaging technology. It operates Thermo-Acoustic Enhanced UltraSound platform to enable clinicians to visualize human tissue composition, function and temperature. The company was founded on July 18, 2007 and is headquartered in Ann Arbor, MI.

Receive News & Ratings for Precision Optics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precision Optics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.