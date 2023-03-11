First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCRD) Short Interest Update

First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCRD – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a decline of 91.1% from the February 13th total of 34,800 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 94,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC Price Performance
Shares of FCRD stock traded down $0.17 on Friday, hitting $4.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 286,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,038. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC has a fifty-two week low of $2.74 and a fifty-two week high of $4.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.10.
First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.17%. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC’s payout ratio is -29.79%.
Institutional Trading of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC
About First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC
First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, Inc is a traded fund. Its objective is to generate both current income and capital appreciation, through investments in privately negotiated debt and equity securities of lower middle market companies. The company was founded on May 26, 2009 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.
