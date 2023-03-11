First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCRD) Short Interest Update

First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCRD – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a decline of 91.1% from the February 13th total of 34,800 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 94,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC Price Performance

Shares of FCRD stock traded down $0.17 on Friday, hitting $4.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 286,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,038. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC has a fifty-two week low of $2.74 and a fifty-two week high of $4.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.10.

First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.17%. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC’s payout ratio is -29.79%.

Institutional Trading of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC

About First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 5,666 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC by 8.1% during the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 78,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 5,870 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC by 42.3% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 20,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 6,092 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new stake in First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 39.17% of the company’s stock.

First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, Inc is a traded fund. Its objective is to generate both current income and capital appreciation, through investments in privately negotiated debt and equity securities of lower middle market companies. The company was founded on May 26, 2009 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

