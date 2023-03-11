First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEP) Short Interest Down 73.2% in February

First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEP – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 83,500 shares, a decline of 73.2% from the February 13th total of 312,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 62,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FEP. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund by 84.3% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund by 13.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund alerts:

First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund Price Performance

FEP stock traded down $0.32 on Friday, hitting $34.33. 19,539 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,826. The stock has a market capitalization of $264.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.02 and a beta of 1.10. First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund has a twelve month low of $25.75 and a twelve month high of $39.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.81.

First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

The First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund (FEP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Europe index. The fund tracks a tiered equal-weighted index of 200 companies selected from the S&P Europe BMI based on the S&P’s AlphaDex selection methodology. FEP was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Articles

