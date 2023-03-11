First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTC) Short Interest Down 75.5% in February

First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a decrease of 75.5% from the February 13th total of 22,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FTC traded down $1.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $90.03. 24,747 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,441. The business’s fifty day moving average is $93.90 and its 200 day moving average is $93.15. First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund has a fifty-two week low of $84.56 and a fifty-two week high of $109.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $868.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.04.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $86,000.

About First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund

First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund), formerly First Trust Large Cap Growth Opportunities AlphaDEX Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Large Cap Growth Index (the Index).

