First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI) Short Interest Update

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 59,500 shares, a drop of 36.7% from the February 13th total of 94,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 102,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Trading Up 0.3 %
FMHI traded up $0.14 on Friday, hitting $46.70. The company had a trading volume of 52,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,449. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF has a 12-month low of $44.09 and a 12-month high of $52.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.60.
First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd were issued a $0.153 dividend. This is a boost from First Trust Municipal High Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%.
Institutional Trading of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF
First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Company Profile
The First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (FMHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds a broad range of US municipal bonds. FMHI was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (FMHI)
- What the SVB Financial Collapse Means for U.S. Banks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/6 – 3/10
- 2 Offshore Drilling Stocks Set to Extract Big Profits
- Three Staples Stocks With Double-Digit Upside Ahead
- Can Investors Trust Consumers to Lift American Outdoor Brands?
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Municipal High Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.