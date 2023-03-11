First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI) Short Interest Update

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 59,500 shares, a drop of 36.7% from the February 13th total of 94,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 102,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

FMHI traded up $0.14 on Friday, hitting $46.70. The company had a trading volume of 52,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,449. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF has a 12-month low of $44.09 and a 12-month high of $52.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.60.

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd were issued a $0.153 dividend. This is a boost from First Trust Municipal High Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $83,000.

The First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (FMHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds a broad range of US municipal bonds. FMHI was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

