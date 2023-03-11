First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQEW) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQEW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 37,500 shares, a decline of 32.3% from the February 13th total of 55,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 139,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QQEW. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $119,000.

First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund Stock Down 1.8 %

QQEW stock traded down $1.66 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $93.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 139,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,124. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $95.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.81. First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund has a 1 year low of $79.73 and a 1 year high of $109.99.

First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were given a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. This is a boost from First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

