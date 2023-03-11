Flutter Entertainment plc (OTCMKTS:PDYPY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Flutter Entertainment plc (OTCMKTS:PDYPY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a drop of 79.1% from the February 13th total of 25,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Flutter Entertainment Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of OTCMKTS PDYPY traded up $1.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $84.10. 9,447 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,699. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $78.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.34. Flutter Entertainment has a twelve month low of $43.71 and a twelve month high of $85.86.

Get Flutter Entertainment alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Flutter Entertainment from £159 ($191.20) to £151 ($181.58) in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment from £129 ($155.12) to £150 ($180.38) in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Flutter Entertainment from £151.47 ($182.14) to £161.16 ($193.80) in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Flutter Entertainment from £161 ($193.60) to £164 ($197.21) in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum began coverage on Flutter Entertainment in a report on Friday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15,283.20.

Flutter Entertainment Company Profile

Flutter Entertainment Plc is engaged in the business of online betting and gaming. It operates through the following segments: PPB Online, Australia, PPB Retail, U.S, and Corporate. The PPB Online segment comprises of Paddy Power, Betfair, and Adjarabet brands. The Australia segment focuses on sports betting services provided to Australian customers using internet with a small proportion using the public telephony system.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Flutter Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flutter Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.