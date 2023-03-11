Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Sold by Regal Investment Advisors LLC

Regal Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 186,483 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,142 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $2,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 332,380,925 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,722,666,000 after buying an additional 4,518,888 shares during the period. Snider Financial Group raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 100,345.2% during the first quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 219,805,167 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,717,000 after purchasing an additional 219,586,336 shares in the last quarter. Newport Trust Co raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 0.8% during the second quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 148,223,090 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,649,723,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141,324 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 43,624.1% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 44,970,209 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $503,666,000 after purchasing an additional 44,867,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 0.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 28,246,288 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $314,382,000 after purchasing an additional 141,735 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.68% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE F opened at $12.10 on Friday. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $10.61 and a 1 year high of $17.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.10. The firm has a market cap of $48.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.09). Ford Motor had a positive return on equity of 17.45% and a negative net margin of 1.25%. The firm had revenue of $41.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.96%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -117.65%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on F. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Tudor Pickering cut shares of Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ford Motor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.53.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ford Motor

In other Ford Motor news, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 24,850 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total value of $323,298.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 511,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,655,981.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO James D. Farley, Jr. sold 79,921 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.86, for a total transaction of $1,027,784.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,638,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,073,257.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 24,850 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total transaction of $323,298.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 511,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,655,981.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 134,592 shares of company stock worth $1,740,843 in the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ford Motor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Ford Blue, Ford Model E, and Ford Pro, Ford Next, and Ford Credit. The Ford Blue, Ford Model E, and Ford Pro segment includes the sale of Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories, together with the associated costs to develop, manufacture, distribute, and service the vehicles, parts, and accessories.

See Also

