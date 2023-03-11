Fosterville South Exploration Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FSXLF) Short Interest Update

Fosterville South Exploration Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FSXLF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 12,700 shares, an increase of 262.9% from the February 13th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 52,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Fosterville South Exploration Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:FSXLF traded down 0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching 0.30. The stock had a trading volume of 53,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,800. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of 0.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of 0.29. Fosterville South Exploration has a 12 month low of 0.20 and a 12 month high of 0.62.
About Fosterville South Exploration
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Fosterville South Exploration (FSXLF)
- 2 Offshore Drilling Stocks Set to Extract Big Profits
- Three Staples Stocks With Double-Digit Upside Ahead
- Can Investors Trust Consumers to Lift American Outdoor Brands?
- How to Buy High Yielding Dividend Stocks
- Oracle Has Spoken: Shares Fall 5%
Receive News & Ratings for Fosterville South Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fosterville South Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.