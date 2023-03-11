Front Row Advisors LLC Acquires 250 Shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Front Row Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Get Rating) by 63.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SOXX. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 9,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,350,000 after buying an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 64.0% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 148.4% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,193,000 after buying an additional 6,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 19,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,105,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SOXX traded down $7.98 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $404.90. The stock had a trading volume of 1,106,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,105,246. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 52 week low of $287.82 and a 52 week high of $501.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $401.79 and a 200 day moving average of $369.18. The company has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 1.30.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th were given a $1.062 dividend. This represents a $4.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

