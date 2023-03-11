Front Row Advisors LLC Acquires 499 Shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Front Row Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) by 300.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 665 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC’s holdings in LKQ were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in LKQ by 30.4% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 679,895 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $32,057,000 after purchasing an additional 158,306 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of LKQ in the second quarter valued at approximately $126,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of LKQ by 4.5% in the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 6,086 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Natixis bought a new position in shares of LKQ in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,369,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of LKQ in the third quarter valued at approximately $610,000. Institutional investors own 93.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of LKQ in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of LKQ from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of LKQ from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, LKQ has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

In related news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 425,000 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total value of $24,577,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 202,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,725,090.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,700,295 shares of company stock valued at $211,735,266. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LKQ stock traded down $1.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $54.60. 2,086,328 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,862,575. The company has a market capitalization of $14.58 billion, a PE ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 1.36. LKQ Co. has a 12-month low of $43.37 and a 12-month high of $59.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The auto parts company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. LKQ had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 8.98%. The company’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that LKQ Co. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 15th. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.76%.

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintain, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self-Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

