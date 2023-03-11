Front Row Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Front Row Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,815 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 577 shares during the period. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing makes up approximately 1.1% of Front Row Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Front Row Advisors LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $2,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sanders Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.5% in the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 42,934,330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,943,578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445,645 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 15,875,702 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,297,839,000 after acquiring an additional 261,287 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,023,610 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $687,219,000 after acquiring an additional 523,674 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 9,608,670 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $658,770,000 after acquiring an additional 673,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,436,901 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $523,924,000 after acquiring an additional 185,327 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Erste Group Bank raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of TSM stock traded down $1.63 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $87.25. 11,928,804 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,271,591. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.58. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12-month low of $59.43 and a 12-month high of $109.75. The stock has a market cap of $452.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 12th. The semiconductor company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.02. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 44.81% and a return on equity of 37.99%. The company had revenue of $19.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.29 billion. On average, analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a $0.3597 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is currently 21.49%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products, information applications, wired and wireless communications systems products, and automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

