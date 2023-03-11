Front Row Advisors LLC Has $1.86 Million Stock Position in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,839 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Medpace makes up 1.0% of Front Row Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Front Row Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medpace were worth $1,861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in Medpace by 2,058.2% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 287,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,138,000 after buying an additional 273,887 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC boosted its stake in Medpace by 137.1% in the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 20,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,169,000 after buying an additional 11,659 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Medpace by 2,043.7% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 151,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,793,000 after buying an additional 144,323 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Medpace in the third quarter valued at about $478,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Medpace in the third quarter valued at about $1,236,000. 82.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medpace stock traded down $12.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $175.43. The stock had a trading volume of 1,024,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 356,295. The stock has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.97 and a beta of 1.42. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $126.94 and a one year high of $241.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $215.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $196.17.

Medpace ( NASDAQ:MEDP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $394.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.09 million. Medpace had a return on equity of 60.42% and a net margin of 16.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 7.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Medpace from $226.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st.

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

