Front Row Advisors LLC Has $68,000 Holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Front Row Advisors LLC grew its stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 18.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 791 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $68,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in American Electric Power by 4.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,105,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,792,380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327,884 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in American Electric Power by 64.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,859,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,634,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116,136 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in American Electric Power by 98.6% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,049,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017,612 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in American Electric Power by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,540,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,109,904,000 after acquiring an additional 712,350 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in American Electric Power by 29.9% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,066,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,269,000 after acquiring an additional 706,762 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AEP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on American Electric Power from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered American Electric Power from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $108.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on American Electric Power from $109.00 to $103.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on American Electric Power from $112.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, American Electric Power has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.73.

American Electric Power Trading Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ:AEP traded down $1.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $87.53. 2,660,453 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,576,751. The company’s 50 day moving average is $92.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.67. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.30 and a twelve month high of $105.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $44.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.44.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 11.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Greg B. Hall sold 884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.99, for a total transaction of $80,435.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $667,047.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other American Electric Power news, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 3,998 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.44, for a total transaction of $357,581.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,405,460.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Greg B. Hall sold 884 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.99, for a total value of $80,435.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $667,047.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 63,897 shares of company stock valued at $5,723,900. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About American Electric Power

(Get Rating)

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation and Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment covers the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.