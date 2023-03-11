Front Row Advisors LLC Has $85,000 Holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Front Row Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Get Rating) by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,129 shares of the company’s stock after selling 370 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $85,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Absolute Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, FAS Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $48,000.

Vanguard Financials ETF Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of VFH traded down $2.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $79.66. 2,347,025 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 395,694. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 52 week low of $72.96 and a 52 week high of $97.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.86. The firm has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.10.

About Vanguard Financials ETF

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

