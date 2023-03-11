Front Row Advisors LLC Sells 134 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Front Row Advisors LLC decreased its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,260 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 134 shares during the quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 11,173 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares during the last quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. now owns 5,916 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,111,000 after buying an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. PFS Investments Inc. lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 11,740 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,205,000 after buying an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 23,455 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,097,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.62% of the company’s stock.

LOW stock traded down $2.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $196.66. 2,986,817 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,077,974. The firm has a market cap of $122.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $205.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $201.30. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $170.12 and a 1-year high of $238.37.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $22.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.71 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.63% and a negative return on equity of 82.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Ross W. Mccanless sold 57,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.35, for a total transaction of $12,179,889.15. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,690,176.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

LOW has been the topic of several research reports. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $248.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $241.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $235.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $224.81.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

