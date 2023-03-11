Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSN) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSN – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 225,100 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the February 13th total of 675,600 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 349,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 2.2 %

NASDAQ FUSN traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.06. 98,298 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 963,901. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.04. The company has a quick ratio of 16.09, a current ratio of 16.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Fusion Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.98 and a 52 week high of $7.94. The stock has a market cap of $181.73 million, a PE ratio of -2.19 and a beta of -1.12.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Fusion Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Brookline Capital Management reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Fusion Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.25.

Institutional Trading of Fusion Pharmaceuticals

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FUSN. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 107,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 31,271 shares in the last quarter. Braidwell LP acquired a new stake in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $6,300,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 328,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 18,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 39.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 23,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 62,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 7,772 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.39% of the company’s stock.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on developing radiopharmaceuticals as precision medicines. The company has developed Targeted Alpha Therapies platform together with its proprietary Fast-Clear linker technology to enable us to connect alpha particle emitting isotopes to various targeting molecules in order to selectively deliver the alpha particle payloads to tumors.

