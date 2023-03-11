G999 (G999) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $37.59 Million

G999 (G999) traded up 4.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 11th. Over the last week, G999 has traded 1.4% higher against the dollar. G999 has a market cap of $37.59 million and $3,223.23 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One G999 coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.24 or 0.00070335 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.85 or 0.00053558 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000315 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00008565 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00023050 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000916 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001816 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004411 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000225 BTC.

About G999

G999 uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. The official website for G999 is g999main.net. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling G999

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as G999 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire G999 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy G999 using one of the exchanges listed above.

