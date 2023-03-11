G999 One Day Trading Volume Hits $4,648.21 (G999)

G999 (G999) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 11th. One G999 coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. G999 has a total market cap of $37.59 million and $4,648.21 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, G999 has traded 3.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get G999 alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.45 or 0.00070514 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.91 or 0.00053238 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000279 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00008545 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00022837 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000912 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001832 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004362 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000226 BTC.

G999 Profile

G999 uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for G999 is g999main.net.

G999 Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as G999 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire G999 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase G999 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for G999 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for G999 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.