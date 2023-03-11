General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Acquired by Greenwood Gearhart Inc.

Greenwood Gearhart Inc. boosted its position in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 292,263 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,820 shares during the period. General Motors makes up about 1.5% of Greenwood Gearhart Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Greenwood Gearhart Inc.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $9,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GM. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in General Motors by 85.8% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Motors during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Hoey Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of General Motors by 1,537.1% during the second quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 1,146 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares during the period. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of General Motors by 156.6% during the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the period. 78.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GM. Citigroup lifted their price target on General Motors from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Tigress Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Barclays began coverage on shares of General Motors in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Berenberg Bank cut shares of General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on General Motors from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Motors currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.71.

General Motors Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of NYSE:GM traded down $1.30 on Friday, reaching $36.52. The company had a trading volume of 14,139,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,740,577. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.88. General Motors has a twelve month low of $30.33 and a twelve month high of $46.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The auto manufacturer reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.44. General Motors had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 6.34%. The firm had revenue of $43.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that General Motors will post 6.21 EPS for the current year.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is 5.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Motors

In other news, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total value of $755,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,937,754.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 18,000 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total transaction of $755,460.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,937,754.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Gerald Johnson sold 15,743 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.65, for a total value of $671,438.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,037,063.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and in providing software-enabled services and subscriptions. It operates through the following segments: GMNA, GMI, Cruise, and GM Financial. The company was founded by William C.

