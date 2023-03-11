Generation Income Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIPR) Short Interest Update

Generation Income Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIPR – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a decline of 67.2% from the February 13th total of 13,100 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 16,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Generation Income Properties Stock Performance

NASDAQ GIPR traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.13. 12,884 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,797. The company has a market cap of $12.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.19 and a beta of -0.16. Generation Income Properties has a 12-month low of $4.66 and a 12-month high of $7.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.26 and a 200 day moving average of $5.43. The company has a quick ratio of 7.92, a current ratio of 7.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87.

Get Generation Income Properties alerts:

Generation Income Properties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.039 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.12%. Generation Income Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -20.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Transactions at Generation Income Properties

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I decreased their price objective on shares of Generation Income Properties from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th.

In other news, CEO David Sobelman bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.99 per share, with a total value of $49,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,932 shares in the company, valued at $653,350.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Generation Income Properties stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Generation Income Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIPR – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 15,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.66% of Generation Income Properties at the end of the most recent reporting period. 12.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Generation Income Properties

(Get Rating)

Generation Income Properties (GIP) is a Real Estate Investment Trust based in Tampa, Florida that specializes in acquiring a diversified portfolio of high quality single tenant properties. Our portfolio consists of office, industrial and retail assets across the United States occupied by primarily investment grade credit tenants.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Generation Income Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generation Income Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.