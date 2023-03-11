Gerresheimer (ETR:GXI) PT Set at €110.00 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €110.00 ($117.02) target price on Gerresheimer (ETR:GXI – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €98.50 ($104.79) target price on shares of Gerresheimer in a report on Monday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €67.80 ($72.13) target price on shares of Gerresheimer in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €97.00 ($103.19) target price on shares of Gerresheimer in a report on Friday, February 24th.

Gerresheimer Stock Performance

GXI opened at €89.85 ($95.59) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is €73.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €64.13. Gerresheimer has a 1-year low of €46.66 ($49.64) and a 1-year high of €89.15 ($94.84). The company has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.36, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.99.

Gerresheimer Company Profile

Gerresheimer AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells packaging products, and drug delivery-devices and solutions worldwide. It operates through Plastics & Devices, Primary Packaging Glass, and Advanced Technologies divisions. The Plastics & Devices division offers drug delivery systems, including inhalers, insulin pen systems, prefillable syringes, and diagnostic systems for the pharma, biotech, diagnostics, and medical technology industries; containers and closures, PET bottles, eye droppers, nasal sprays, nebulizers, applicators, and accessories for solid, liquid, and ophthalmic applications; and bottles and containers for nutritional supplements.

