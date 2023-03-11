Gildan Activewear Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 (NYSE:GIL)

Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL – Get Rating) (TSE:GIL) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share by the textile maker on Monday, April 10th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 13th.

Gildan Activewear has increased its dividend by an average of 8.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Gildan Activewear has a payout ratio of 21.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Gildan Activewear to earn $3.38 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.74 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.9%.

Gildan Activewear Stock Performance

GIL opened at $31.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of 10.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.46 and a 200-day moving average of $29.79. Gildan Activewear has a 52-week low of $25.67 and a 52-week high of $39.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 2.69.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Gildan Activewear ( NYSE:GIL Get Rating ) (TSE:GIL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The textile maker reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $720.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $761.15 million. Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 30.81% and a net margin of 16.71%. The business’s revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Gildan Activewear will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GIL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet cut Gildan Activewear from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. TD Securities cut Gildan Activewear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Gildan Activewear from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gildan Activewear

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 38.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 41,005 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 11,413 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 41.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 32,700 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 9,597 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,381 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 19,786 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 5,212 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 33,700 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 7,662 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

About Gildan Activewear

Gildan Activewear, Inc is engaged in the manufacturing and sale of printwear and branded apparel. Its products include activewear, underwear, socks, hosiery, and legwear. The firm operates under the brand name Gildan, Alstyle, American Apparel, Comfort Colors, GOLD TOE, Anvil, Secret, Silks, and Peds.

Further Reading

