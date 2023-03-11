Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) Chairman Craig A. Langel Buys 5,000 Shares of Stock

Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Rating) Chairman Craig A. Langel acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $40.21 per share, with a total value of $201,050.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 86,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,476,435.97. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Glacier Bancorp Price Performance

GBCI stock opened at $40.89 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.19 and a beta of 0.82. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.57 and a fifty-two week high of $59.70.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.01). Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 31.90% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The company had revenue of $253.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Glacier Bancorp

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GBCI. StockNews.com cut Glacier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $62.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,498 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 2,202 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 10.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 246,065 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,089,000 after acquiring an additional 22,472 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 81.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,840 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its position in Glacier Bancorp by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 26,383 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 4,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in Glacier Bancorp by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 19,858 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.54% of the company’s stock.

Glacier Bancorp Company Profile

Glacier Bancorp, Inc engages in the provision of banking services to individuals and businesses. Its portfolio segment of loans includes residential, commercial, and other commercial real estate, home equity, and other consumer. The firm also offers retail banking, business banking, real estate, commercial, agriculture, and consumer loans, and mortgage origination and loan servicing.

See Also

