Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Global Water Resources from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th.

Get Global Water Resources alerts:

Global Water Resources Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GWRS opened at $12.20 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.84 and its 200 day moving average is $13.17. The stock has a market cap of $291.21 million, a P/E ratio of 55.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.73. Global Water Resources has a 52-week low of $10.61 and a 52-week high of $17.35.

Global Water Resources Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global Water Resources

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. Global Water Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 136.37%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Global Water Resources by 135.4% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,135 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,803 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its position in Global Water Resources by 47.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 4,612 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Global Water Resources by 649.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,664 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 4,908 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Global Water Resources in the fourth quarter worth $95,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Global Water Resources by 144.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,985 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 8,853 shares in the last quarter. 29.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global Water Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Global Water Resources, Inc engages in the operation and management of water, wastewater, and recycled water utilities. It also distributes recycled water throughout the communities through a separate system of pipes. The company was founded by Trevor T. Hill and William S. Levine on September 24, 2003 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global Water Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Water Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.