Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) Shares Sold by WA Asset Management LLC

WA Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,882 shares of the company’s stock after selling 432 shares during the period. WA Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GL. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Globe Life during the second quarter worth $26,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 36.2% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Globe Life during the third quarter worth $84,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Globe Life during the third quarter worth $104,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 8.2% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. 81.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GL shares. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Globe Life from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $132.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Globe Life from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.57.

Insider Transactions at Globe Life

Globe Life Trading Down 1.9 %

In other news, CEO Frank M. Svoboda sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.36, for a total transaction of $1,213,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $408,983.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Frank M. Svoboda sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.36, for a total transaction of $1,213,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $408,983.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Kenneth J. Matson sold 2,573 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.17, for a total transaction of $298,905.41. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,386,704.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 106,573 shares of company stock valued at $12,691,125. 4.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of GL stock opened at $113.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $11.00 billion, a PE ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $120.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.68. Globe Life Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.87 and a 1-year high of $123.85.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Globe Life had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 15.03%. Globe Life’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Globe Life Inc. will post 10.37 EPS for the current year.

Globe Life Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. This is a boost from Globe Life’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.11%.

Globe Life Company Profile

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

Further Reading

